24 Pictures of Dwayne Johnson and His Beautiful, Blended Family
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
Prince
The Perfect Way to Honor Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine
24 Pictures of Dwayne Johnson and His Beautiful, Blended Family

In case you weren't aware, Dwayne Johnson's family is one hell of a good-looking bunch. The former wrestler is father to two beautiful girls, nearly 15-year-old Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife and manager Dany Garcia, and baby Jasmine, whom he welcomed with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in 2015. In addition to his beautiful daughters, Dwayne's mom, Ata, is also a force to be reckoned with. Not only has she beat stage three lung cancer, but she's battled depression and continued to come out on top. Today, we're paying homage to Dwayne and his rock-solid family. Keep reading for a look at their cutest pictures, then flip through The Rock's sweetest moments of all time.

How Dwayne Johnson Went From WWE Superstar to Hollywood Heavyweight
59 Dwayne Johnson Pictures That Will Rock Your World

Pregnancy
The Reason You're Craving Insanely Sweet Foods During Pregnancy
by Megan Lutz
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Opens Up About Losing His Virginity
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Opens Up About Losing His Virginity
by Chinea Rodriguez
Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks SNL Monologue 2017
Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Joking About Running For Office, but . . . We Need This
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Is Dwayne Johnson's Girlfriend?
Dwayne Johnson
by Monica Sisavat
Oreo Pancakes Recipe
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
