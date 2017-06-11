Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Pictures
24 Pictures of Dwayne Johnson and His Beautiful, Blended Family
In case you weren't aware, Dwayne Johnson's family is one hell of a good-looking bunch. The former wrestler is father to two beautiful girls, nearly 15-year-old Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife and manager Dany Garcia, and baby Jasmine, whom he welcomed with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in 2015. In addition to his beautiful daughters, Dwayne's mom, Ata, is also a force to be reckoned with. Not only has she beat stage three lung cancer, but she's battled depression and continued to come out on top. Today, we're paying homage to Dwayne and his rock-solid family. Keep reading for a look at their cutest pictures, then flip through The Rock's sweetest moments of all time.