Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Cutest Pictures
Get a Rare Glimpse of Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Love Story
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Get a Rare Glimpse of Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Love Story
Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian have been together for almost a decade, but they have a habit of keeping their relationship private. We've only seen the couple at a few red carpet appearances for Dwayne's movie premieres, and they occasionally give us a glimpse of how much they love each other on Instagram. In December 2015, though, when news broke that the two welcomed their daughter Jasmine, a whole new fascination for the couple ignited. To make matters even more exciting, Dwayne and Lauren are currently expecting their second child! There's no denying Dwayne's impeccable good looks and killer sense of humor, but we must say — romance suits him well.
0previous images
-13more images