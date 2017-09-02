23 Celebrity Costumes You Can Actually Copy

Elaborate Halloween costumes à la Heidi Klum can be fun, but they require a whole lot of effort to actually pull off. Sometimes (like when it's Oct. 30 and you have nothing planned!) going with a look that can be put together with items already hanging in your closet or parts that are easy to find at a thrift shop makes more sense. Celebrities themselves have often taken the easier approach, and we've rounded up their simple dress-up ideas to serve as your inspiration!