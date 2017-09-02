 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
12 Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner GIFs That Prove They're Thick as Thieves
23 Celebrity Costumes You Can Actually Copy

Elaborate Halloween costumes à la Heidi Klum can be fun, but they require a whole lot of effort to actually pull off. Sometimes (like when it's Oct. 30 and you have nothing planned!) going with a look that can be put together with items already hanging in your closet or parts that are easy to find at a thrift shop makes more sense. Celebrities themselves have often taken the easier approach, and we've rounded up their simple dress-up ideas to serve as your inspiration!

Over 250 Celebrity Halloween Costumes!

Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest as Bonnie and Clyde
Hilary Duff as a Tooth Fairy With Mike Comrie as Tony Stark
Demi Lovato as a Zombie
Adam Levine as Rambo
Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente as Pulp Fiction Characters
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford as Nerds
Bryan Greenberg as the Brawny Man
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as Wayne and Garth
Lindsay Ellingson as Betty Draper
Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo as a 1920s Couple
Kate Upton as a Sexy Skeleton
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo as an '80s Couple
Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie as Burglars
JC Chasez as Raoul Duke from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Meredith Vieira Wearing "Mom Jeans"
