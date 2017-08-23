 Skip Nav
Look Back at Heidi Klum's Outrageous Halloween Costume Tradition

Halloween just wouldn't be the same without Heidi Klum's over-the-top annual bash, which she's hosted in both New York and Los Angeles. The location and the date (in 2012, she rescheduled due to Hurricane Sandy) may have changed over the years, but one thing we can always count on is Heidi showing up in an extravagant costume. 2016 was no different as she celebrated in NYC, dressed as herself along with five model doppelgängers. In years past, she's made appearances as a mouse, a gorilla, and a seriously convincing old lady, and she's gotten decked out in outrageous getups that can't really be explained. Scroll through to see all of Heidi's wild wardrobe choices for the holiday!

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds