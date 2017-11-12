Emma Stone Has a Run-In With Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Garfield at the Governors Awards

Emma Stone could teach us all a thing or two about how to handle running into your ex like a pro. On Saturday, the La La Land actress was spotted talking to her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield at the ninth annual Governors Awards in LA. Andrew was all smiles in the photo captured of the two engaged in conversation, successfully avoiding any awkwardness that could have ensued. The former couple ended their three-year relationship in October 2015 and have remained cordial with one another ever since.

In October, it was reported that Emma is currently dating Saturday Night Live writer and producer Dave McCary, so any chances of her getting back with Andrew is off the table for now. Scroll through to see more photos of Emma and Andrew on the red carpet right before their friendly reunion inside.