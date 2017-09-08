 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Humor
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
Rihanna
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón

It's been almost two years since Eva Longoria and Televisa executive José Antonio Bastón got married in Mexico, but like Eva has said before, the couple, who dated for years before getting engaged, were "always married in [their] hearts and souls."

The adorable pair is very obviously in love, often stepping out holding hands, walking arm in arm, and showing some PDA (while looking incredibly fashionable, we might add). We find a special kind of joy at looking at them be so in sync, and you will too once you scroll ahead to find their cutest moments together through the years.

Related
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityJose Antonio BastonCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesEva Longoria
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Sweetest Pictures Together
by Celia Fernandez
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in Italy Pictures August 2017
Celebrity PDA
That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy
by Kelsie Gibson
Lin-Manuel Miranda Ham4All Challenge Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Getting Celebrities to Sing Hamilton, and We Love It So Much
by Caitlin Hacker
Best Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship Details
Celebrity PDA
A Day-by-Day Timeline of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Whirlwind Romance
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds