If You Looked Up "Happy Ending" in the Dictionary, You'd Find Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón

It's been almost two years since Eva Longoria and Televisa executive José Antonio Bastón got married in Mexico, but like Eva has said before, the couple, who dated for years before getting engaged, were "always married in [their] hearts and souls."

The adorable pair is very obviously in love, often stepping out holding hands, walking arm in arm, and showing some PDA (while looking incredibly fashionable, we might add). We find a special kind of joy at looking at them be so in sync, and you will too once you scroll ahead to find their cutest moments together through the years.

