Join Us: Allow These Evan Peters GIFs to Put You Under His Sexy Spell

American Horror Story fans know Evan Peters as the hottest psycho on TV, but, my dear friends, we need to talk about how he is also extremely hot (and not psycho) in real life. While the 30-year-old actor, who is once again engaged to Emma Roberts, changes his looks for every season of the FX show, he still manages to look oh so good around the clock. And looking at pictures of him is nice and all, but there's just something about watching him move that takes it a step further. From his smile to his hair, we'd run our fingers all over . . . everything.