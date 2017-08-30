 Skip Nav
Join Us: Allow These Evan Peters GIFs to Put You Under His Sexy Spell

American Horror Story fans know Evan Peters as the hottest psycho on TV, but, my dear friends, we need to talk about how he is also extremely hot (and not psycho) in real life. While the 30-year-old actor, who is once again engaged to Emma Roberts, changes his looks for every season of the FX show, he still manages to look oh so good around the clock. And looking at pictures of him is nice and all, but there's just something about watching him move that takes it a step further. From his smile to his hair, we'd run our fingers all over . . . everything.

When His Smile Honestly Made You Want to Sign Up For Any Cult
When You Had No Idea What Was Happening Here and Didn't Care
When You'd Never Been So Hypnotized by an Adam's Apple Before
When You Knew This Would Be Your Response Even If He Told the Dumbest Joke
When He Thought Real Hard About Something on the Red Carpet
When He Showed Off His Adorable Bond With Sarah Paulson
When He Just Stood There Breathing and You Were Like, "Iconic, Beautiful, Yes"
When He Laughed Like the Goofy Guy He Is
When He Took Off His Shades and You Could Suddenly See Things Clearly
When You Wanted to Tell Him That You Could Warm Him Up Way Better Than Coffee Can
When He Made This Face and Nearly Ended You
When You Were Willing to Look Past the Fact That His Hair Looked Like Pee
When He Made a Dirty Gesture and You Wanted to Be Like, "ON MY WAY"
