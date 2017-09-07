 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise
Emma Roberts Isn't the Only American Horror Story Costar Evan Peters Has Fallen For

Evan Peters is one of the biggest heartthrobs on American Horror Story, but when it comes to his real-life romances, his dating history is actually pretty small. While the 30-year-old actor is known for his on-again, off-again romance with Emma Roberts, she certainly isn't the only star he's fallen for over the years. In fact, he actually dated one of his Murder House costars way before the series even began. See all the lucky ladies who have been able to call Evan their boyfriend.

27 Times You Couldn't Help but Surrender to Evan Peters' Hotness

Pixie Geldof
Alexia Quinn
Alexandra Breckenridge
Emma Roberts
Celebrity FactsEvan PetersCelebrity CouplesEmma Roberts
