Emma Roberts Isn't the Only American Horror Story Costar Evan Peters Has Fallen For

Evan Peters is one of the biggest heartthrobs on American Horror Story, but when it comes to his real-life romances, his dating history is actually pretty small. While the 30-year-old actor is known for his on-again, off-again romance with Emma Roberts, she certainly isn't the only star he's fallen for over the years. In fact, he actually dated one of his Murder House costars way before the series even began. See all the lucky ladies who have been able to call Evan their boyfriend.