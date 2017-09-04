 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Expecting Their Third Child!
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Complete Timeline of Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Turbulent Romance

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters started dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of their movie, Adult World, and in the short four years since then, the two have shared more drama than some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. We're talking at least two breakups, one nasty domestic violence incident, makeups, deleting all social media traces of each other, sharing the screen on American Horror Story, and a broken engagement. While they appear to be back together now, we wouldn't be surprised if their long and complicated love story took another sharp turn soon.

Related
27 Times You Couldn't Help but Surrender to Evan Peters' Hotness
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Show PDA Following Her Arrest
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Have a Date Night in Beverly Hills

The Beginning
First Sign of Trouble
The Engagement
The First Breakup
Back Together
The Second Breakup
Andddd Back Together Again
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Evan PetersCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsEmma Roberts
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Go Casual For a Lunch Outing in LA
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Evan Peters Playing in American Horror Story Cult?
Evan Peters
by Caitlin Hacker
Evan Peters Pictures Through the Years
Evan Peters
Evan Peters's Hollywood Evolution Proves Puberty Is a Beautiful Thing
by Kelsie Gibson
References in Taylor Swift Music Videos
Taylor Swift
by Kelsie Gibson
Emma Roberts Forever 21 Coat
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Picked This $60 Winter Coat Right Off the Racks
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds