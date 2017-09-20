 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Kids
27 Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe That Will Make You Do a Double Take
Celebrity Couples
18 Actors Who Couldn't Seem to Stop Dating Their Costars

Fergie Quotes About Josh Duhamel Breakup September 2017

Fergie Breaks Her Silence on Josh Duhamel Split: "It Was Just Getting a Little Weird"

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their separation after eight years of marriage with a joint statement last week, and now the singer is breaking her silence on their split. In their statement, Fergie and Josh stated that they "decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," and in a recent interview with People, Fergie revealed the reason she and Josh finally decided to go public with their breakup. "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," she said. "We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it . . . It was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions."

Related
Fergie Dated These 2 Famous Men Before She Settled Down With Josh Duhamel

Fergie and Josh are parents to 4-year-old son Axl and are maintaining a united front for the sake of their family. "We just wanted to get adjusted in private. [And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season," Fergie explained. "So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty, and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty — I love it. I love that part of it all."

Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsCelebrity BreakupsJosh DuhamelFergie
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
11 Things You Didn't Know About Luisana Lopilato
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez Feeling Violated During Disney Days
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Remembers "Feeling Really Violated" When She Was a Disney Star
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrity Engagement Ring Pictures
Celebrity Engagements
The Very Best Celebrity Engagement Rings
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Will Claire Find Jamie's Gravestone on Outlander?
Outlander
Why Outlander's Writers Are Leaving This Important Book Element Out of the Show
by Andrea Reiher
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Couples
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Really Know How to Do Halloween Right
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds