Who Has Fergie Dated?
Fergie Dated These 2 Famous Men Before She Settled Down With Josh Duhamel
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Fergie Dated These 2 Famous Men Before She Settled Down With Josh Duhamel
Fergie and Josh Duhamel shocked the world on Thursday when they announced that they are separating after eight years of marriage. While we can hardly remember a time when the couple wasn't together, Fergie was actually linked to other two famous stars before she met Josh. Hint: one of them is a singer and the other is a TV host. Keep reading for a look at Fergie's former flames.
0previous images
-28more images