28 Award Show Moments That Will Make You Miss the Cast of Friends

Friends still holds a special place in all of our hearts, and we can't help but think about how much we miss seeing the stars together during award season. During it's 10-season run between 1994 and 2004, the NBC comedy racked up 62 Emmy nominations and six wins, including acting awards for Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow and an outstanding comedy series trophy in 2002. They also won big at the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards, and showed up at each ceremony looking like the best of pals while showing off the finest in '90s and early-'00s fashions. We've rounded up the best photos from the Friends cast's red carpet and award show outings over the years — keep reading to see them all now, and look back at the moments that made you want to be a part of their crew.

The cast presented an award on stage at the Emmys in 2002.
Lisa Kudrow addressed the crowd while giving an acceptance speech during the People's Choice Awards in 2003.
Jennifer Aniston accepted her Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2002.
Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry stayed close while posing with their SAG Awards in 1996.
David Schwimmer was flanked by Lisa and Jennifer on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in 2000.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry walked the red carpet together at the Golden Globes back in 1998.
Courteney and Jennifer walked the red carpet together at the SAGs in 2003.
Jennifer, David, and Lisa posed with their People's Choice Award in 2001.
Matthew and Courteney gave us strong Chandler and Monica nostalgia in this photo from the Golden Globes in 2002.
Jennifer, who was on a cane at the time, accepted her People's Choice Award for favorite television performer in 2003.
Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc chatted during the People's Choice Awards in 2004.
Jennifer and her then-husband Brad Pitt cracked up on the Emmys red carpet in 2004.
Lisa Kudrow looked hot on the red carpet at the 2000 Emmys.
Matthew, Jennifer, and Lisa smiled for snaps at the People's Choice Awards in 2003.
Jennifer and Matt hugged before heading on stage to accept their comedy series award at the 2002 Emmys.
Lisa Kudrow posed proudly with her outstanding supporting actress Emmy award in 1998.
The guys looked handsome while backstage at the Emmys in 2003.
Matthew Perry walked the red carpet with his gorgeous costars at the Golden Globes in 1996.
Matt and Jennifer stayed close on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2004, just five months before the last Friends episode aired.
The ladies posed for photos at their table during the SAG Awards in 2003.
The guys of Friends — Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — arrived together at the People's Choice Awards in 2002.
Jennifer congratulated her costar Courteney Cox as the cast won their Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 2002.
Lisa and Jennifer snapped this cute photo during the SAG Awards in 2003.
Jennifer posed with her Golden Globe award in 2003.
Courteney struck a pose on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2003.
Courtney and Jennifer partied together after the Emmys in 2003.
Matt and Matthew got playful in the press room during the People's Choice Awards in 2004.
The cast posed for photos in the press room after winning an Emmy in 2002.
