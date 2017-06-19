Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is

Gal Gadot is a badass actress and an adorable mom. The Wonder Woman star and her husband, Yaron Versano, have two daughters, and they regularly share sweet family snaps on Instagram. The couple welcomed their older daughter, Alma, in 2011, and their youngest, Maya, was born this past March. Gal has been candid about motherhood on social media, recently relishing in the simple moments with her little ones. "Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old," she wrote. "Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest." Meanwhile, her husband recognizes how incredible his other half is, too, rocking an awesome Wonder Woman t-shirt to celebrate his wife as the real-life superhero that she is. File under: Yet another reason to love Gal Gadot.