 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gal Gadot's Husband's Wonder Woman T-Shirt Is Almost as Badass as She Is
The Royals
The Royal Family Flashes Some Spectacular Smiles at the Trooping the Colour Parade
The Royals
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mom? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour

Gal Gadot Husband's Wonder Woman T-Shirt on Instagram

Gal Gadot's Husband's Wonder Woman T-Shirt Is Almost as Badass as She Is

#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

Gal Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, is celebrating his wife's Wonder Woman box-office success with an adorable graphic t-shirt that says it all. Yaron recently uploaded a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt illustrating that even he knows his wife is a real life Wonder Woman. "#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️," he captioned the sweet photo. Gal Gadot appears to approve of his loving gesture, smiling widely in the photo with him and pointing at the illustration of herself. Her smile could also be due to all of the rave reviews Wonder Woman has received or the fact that the film is already slated for a sequel!

Join the conversation
Gal GadotCelebrity CouplesWonder Woman
Join The Conversation
US News
by Terry Carter
Cameron Diaz Talks About Marriage and Benji Madden June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married
by Monica Sisavat
Stephen Curry With Daughters at NBA Finals Game June 2017
Celebrity Kids
by Brittney Stephens
ColourPop Yes Please Eye Shadow Palette
Summer Beauty
by Kelsey Garcia
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds