17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

After nabbing smaller parts in movies like the Fast & Furious franchise and Triple 9, Gal Gadot is poised to take over Hollywood thanks to her starring role as Wonder Woman, the HBIC of the DC superhero universe. Since we'll be seeing plenty of the 32-year-old while she plays the titular hero in three blockbusters over the next few years, there's no better time to bulk up on your knowledge of the charming Israeli actress.