Gal Gadot Thanks Wonder Woman Fans on Instagram June 2017

Gal Gadot Thanks Her Fans For Wonder Woman's Success: "This Was All You"

A special message to my fans. Thank you all, I love you all so much 🙏🏻😘💋 ‎תודה, धन्यवाद, Merci, Danke, 谢谢, Gracias, ありがと, Obrigado ❤️ #wonderwoman #thankful

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Gal Gadot sent a heartfelt message to fans via Instagram on Tuesday to thank them for making Wonder Woman such a huge success; the masterpiece of a film topped box offices all over the world last weekend, and the actress took time to express her gratitude for "the most amazing weekend and craziest weekend I've ever had in my life." Along with a caption thanking fans in multiple languages, Gal told followers, "You made this movie what it is." Another cute fact: her Justice League costar Jason Momoa liked the video, too. Watch Gal's video above, then get to know her with these 17 badass facts.

Gal GadotCelebrity InstagramsWonder Woman
