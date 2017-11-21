 Skip Nav
Look Back on Goldie Hawn's Best Swimsuit Moments, From the '60s to Now

Goldie Hawn has a history of rocking the hell out of a swimsuit — just queue up Overboard or Butterflies Are Free on Netflix, or scour YouTube for some old episodes of Laugh-In. But even after decades of showing off her dancer's figure on screen, 71-year-old Goldie still isn't shy about slipping into a bathing suit for a day on the beach. It doesn't matter if she's rocking a teeny bikini and body paint in the '60s or sunbathing in a one-piece while vacationing with Kurt Russell — Goldie's got it.

Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, 1968
Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, 1968
Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, 1968
There's a Girl in My Soup, 1970
Butterflies Are Free, 1972
Overboard, 1987
Italy, 2000
Malibu, 2006
Hawaii, 2009
Greece, 2015
Hawaii, 2016
Hawaii, 2016
Hawaii, 2016
