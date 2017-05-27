 Skip Nav
Bask in the Glory That Is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Evolution
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
Celebrity Couples
Everything That's Happened Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Split Up
Iggy Azalea
Wow, This Fire Iggy Azalea Dance Routine Might Actually Make You Love "Mo Bounce"
Bask in the Glory That Is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Evolution

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are undeniably one of Hollywood's most inspiring and well-loved couples. They began dating in 1983, share four children — Kate and Oliver Hudson and Wyatt and Boston Russell — and have become a picture-perfect example of the contemporary blended family, eschewing marriage in favor of a non-formal commitment. When asked about why she and Kurt haven't tied the knot, Goldie said, "The question is, 'Why (get married)?' It's not, 'Why not?' We love each other. We fight the way people are supposed to fight. We love our lives together."

In addition to building a family, they've both established storied separate careers and have also starred together in three films — The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, Swing Shift, and Overboard, which they recently watched for the first time ever. Goldie tweeted out about the date night, saying, "Kurt n I snuggled up and watched Overboard together. The first time we have seen it all the way thru since it came out. Now that's Romance." In honor of their epic relationship, we've roundup up the best pictures from Kurt and Goldie's decades-long courtship — scroll through to see them all now.

Celebrity EvolutionsCelebrity CouplesGoldie HawnKurt Russell
