Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have an Overboard Moment While Boating in Greece

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell jetted off to Greece for a romantic getaway this week, and on Thursday, the longtime couple was spotted relaxing on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean; Goldie sported a black one-piece and visor as she sat shotgun while shirtless Kurt steered the ship — doesn't their outing kind of give you Overboard flashbacks?



20 Overboard GIFs That Prove It Will Never Get Old Related

Kurt and Goldie have a lot to celebrate these days and are certainly deserving of a nice vacation. In April, they rang in their 34th anniversary and just weeks later they were honored with matching stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Goldie shared a photo of herself getting a workout in on Instagram Friday morning; she lifted a water bottle while posing in front of a mural, writing, "I know will never be like her but. . .never give up!"