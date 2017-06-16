 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have an Overboard Moment While Boating in Greece
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Dudes' Day Out With Tobey and Orlando, and Lord Knows What Happened
Tattoos
The 25 Best Celebrity Tattoos
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have an Overboard Moment While Boating in Greece

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell jetted off to Greece for a romantic getaway this week, and on Thursday, the longtime couple was spotted relaxing on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean; Goldie sported a black one-piece and visor as she sat shotgun while shirtless Kurt steered the ship — doesn't their outing kind of give you Overboard flashbacks?

Related
20 Overboard GIFs That Prove It Will Never Get Old

Kurt and Goldie have a lot to celebrate these days and are certainly deserving of a nice vacation. In April, they rang in their 34th anniversary and just weeks later they were honored with matching stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Goldie shared a photo of herself getting a workout in on Instagram Friday morning; she lifted a water bottle while posing in front of a mural, writing, "I know will never be like her but. . .never give up!"

Related
Maybe It's Time to Stop Asking Goldie Hawn Why She Hasn't Married Kurt Russell

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesCelebrity VacationsGoldie HawnKurt RussellShirtlessBikini
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Bask in the Glory That Is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Evolution
by Brittney Stephens
Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer Snatched Interview
Celebrity Interviews
Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer Dish on Relationships and Winning Instagram
by Ryan Roschke
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Wedding Details
Celebrity Couples
10 Tiny Details About Ian and Nikki's Picturesque Surprise Wedding
by Kelsie Gibson
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at Movie Premiere in LA 2017
Celebrity Couples
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Could Not Look Happier After Celebrating 34 Years Together
by Monica Sisavat
Miley Cyrus Wedding Dress
Celebrity Couples
Miley Cyrus's Possible Wedding Dress Is as Boho as They Come
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds