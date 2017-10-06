 Skip Nav
Hayden Christensen Out in LA After Breakup October 2017

Hayden Christensen Spotted For the First Time Since Splitting From Rachel Bilson

News broke in September that Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson had called it quits after nine years together, and it seems the two are slowly getting back to normal. Rachel was spotted out in LA just a few days after the split, and Hayden was photographed making his way around a parking lot in the city on Wednesday. The pair, who first met on the set of Jumper in 2007, got engaged in 2008, called it off in 2010, and then reconciled three months later.

Sources told Us Weekly at the time of their breakup that there was little hope for a reconciliation this time, saying the parents of daughter Briar Rose, whom they welcomed in November 2014, are "completely, officially done." The source also added that Rachel is living in LA while Hayden is in Toronto, so the First Kill actor might have been in town to see his little girl.

Image Source: Pacific Coast News Online
Join the conversation
Celebrity BreakupsHayden ChristensenRachel Bilson
