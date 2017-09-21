Rachel Bilson Steps Out For the First Time Since Hayden Christensen Breakup Reports

Following recent reports that Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split after nine years together, the former Hart of Dixie actress was spotted out in LA on Wednesday. Rachel kept a low profile in jeans and sunglasses as she did some shopping at a children's clothing store. While neither Rachel nor Hayden have publicly confirmed the breakup, sources told Us Weekly that the couple has "been on the outs for a couple of months" and Rachel is "full-time back in LA," while Hayden is in Toronto. "They are completely, officially done," the insider added.

Sparks first flew between Rachel and Hayden in 2007 on the set of their film Jumper, and they got engaged a year later. In August 2010, Rachel and Hayden called off their engagement, but they eventually got back together three months later. Hayden and Rachel are parents to 2-year-old daughter Briar Rose, so perhaps the actress was doing a little shopping for her baby girl?