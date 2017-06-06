 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What You May Not Have Known About Grace Kelly's Untimely Death
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
The Royals
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death

How Did Grace Kelly Die?

What You May Not Have Known About Grace Kelly's Untimely Death

Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

Grace Kelly passed away on Sept. 14, 1982, and the details surrounding her death are still just as tragic. The Princess of Monaco was 52 when a stroke caused her to lose control of the wheel and crash her 1971 Rover P6 3500. On a Monday morning, Grace and her daughter Stéphanie, who was 17 at the time, prepared to leave for the palace after spending time at their country home in Roc Agel. They had tickets for a train to Paris, where Stéphanie would start school that Wednesday. After filling the rear seat with dresses and large hat boxes, Grace told her chauffeur that it would be easier if she drove. Even though he tried to persuade her to let him drive, saying that he could come back for the clothes, she insisted the two make the journey without him.

At about 10 a.m., Grace, with her daughter in the passenger seat, pulled away from Roc Agel and headed down the hill and into La Turbie, a commune in southeastern France. Approximately two miles from La Turbie, Grace missed an especially steep turn, causing the car to crash into a retaining wall and drop more than 100 feet over a cliff. When paramedics arrived, Grace was alive but unconscious and in critical condition. She and Stéphanie were transported to the Monaco Hospital, which has since been renamed the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. A day later, she suffered a second hemorrhage and never regained consciousness. While it has been widely thought that she succumbed to her injuries from the crash, Grace actually died on Tuesday night after her husband, Prince Rainier, chose to take her off life support.

Image Source: Getty / Michel Dufour

On the following Saturday, over 400 people, including Cary Grant, Nancy Reagan, and Princess Diana, said farewell to the Hollywood icon, while close to 100 million viewers tuned in on TV. The funeral was held at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Monaco, where Grace had her fairy-tale wedding to Prince Rainier in 1956. Stéphanie, the youngest of Grace and Rainier's three children, was not present at the funeral as she was still being hospitalized for minor injuries from the accident. After a requiem mass, Grace was laid to rest in the Grimaldi family vault.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe RoyalsGrace Kelly
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pictures of Anne Hathaway and Grace Kelly on Their Birthday
Celebrity Birthdays
Anne Hathaway and Grace Kelly: Two Princesses, One Royal Birthday!
by Brittney Stephens
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III Pictures
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III's High Society Romance, in Pictures
by Kelsie Gibson
Grace Kelly Pictures
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly's Pop Culture Legacy
by Annie Gabillet
Did Princess Diana Have a Job Before Becoming a Royal?
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds