Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III's High Society Romance, in Pictures
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III's High Society Romance, in Pictures

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III's love story is a real-life fairy tale. The actress first met the royal at the Cannes Film Festival in April 1955, and a year later they tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony that was dubbed by press at the time as "the Wedding of the Century." Grace soon retired from acting and assumed her new role as Princess of Monaco. The couple had three children together, Caroline, Albert II, and Stéphanie, and shared numerous sweet moments during their 26-year marriage before Grace's death in 1982. See some of their best appearances below.

9 Well-Known Commoners Who Married Royals

