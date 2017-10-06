 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Celebrity Families
11 Sweet Photos of Tom Petty With His Adoring Family
Kelly Ripa
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

How Did Kit Harington Propose to Rose Leslie?

Kit Harington Messed Up His Proposal to Rose Leslie For the Most Romantic Reason

Kit Harington literally couldn't wait another day to propose to Rose Leslie. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this week, the Game of Thrones actor revealed why he decided to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend a day earlier than he originally intended. "I did have some plans to do it," he said about the proposal. "I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early."

Related
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen

You did what now, Kit? After realizing what he just said, the actor quickly explained, "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load. Sorry, that's a really bad expression." As far as the actual wedding goes, the couple, who met on the set of Game of Thrones, plans on having the entire cast on-hand for their special day. "I rang him [one of the show's producers] up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually' . . . 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down." Aww! The actors really are like one big, happy family, even if their characters aren't.

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer
Join the conversation
Kit HaringtonRose LeslieCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsGame Of ThronesCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity Couples
Celebrity Couples
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham's Clothes Will Reveal Their Relationship Status
by Samantha Sutton
Engaged Celebrity Couples 2017
Celebrity Engagements
We Already Can't Wait For These Engaged Celebrity Couples to Say "I Do"
by Monica Sisavat
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Engaged
Celebrity Engagements
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Announce Their Engagement in the Sweetest Way
by Monica Sisavat
Kit Harington Out in London September 2017
Kit Harington
Kit Harington Steps Out in Very Tight Pants After Rose Leslie Engagement News
by Caitlin Hacker
Most Popular Halloween Costumes 2017
Halloween
These Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds