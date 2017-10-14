 Skip Nav
Rihanna
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year
Celebrity PDA
6 George and Amal Clooney Moments That Made 2017 a Little More Bearable
Prince Harry
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

Issa Rae Facts

6 Things You Need to Know About Insecure Star Issa Rae

Issa Rae has gained a huge following due to her role on the HBO series Insecure, and it's not hard to tell why. Aside from being an extremely talented actress, she's also just an incredibly inspiring human being. The 32-year-old isn't afraid to speak up on important issues like sexism and the need for more diversity on television. As you patiently wait for the return of her hit show, get to know her even better with these key facts.

  1. She was named after her grandmothers. Bet you didn't know that Issa goes by a stage name. Her full birth name is Jo-Issa "Issa" Rae Diop. Her first name, Jo-Issa, is after her grandmothers Joyce and Isseu, while her middle name, Rae, is after an aunt, who was also an artist.
  2. She went to Stanford University. In 2007, the actress graduated with a degree in African and African-American studies at the private university. It's also where she met actress Tracy Oliver, who later helped her produce Awkward Black Girl.
  3. She got her big break on YouTube. Speaking of Awkward Black Girl, the YouTube web series played a crucial role in Issa's big break as an actress. After the series went viral, the second season premiered on Pharrell Williams's YouTube channel, iamOTHER. In 2013, it even won a Shorty Award, which recognizes content on social media platforms, for best web show.
  4. She almost went to law school instead of pursuing acting. Shortly after graduating college, Issa seriously contemplated going to business or law school. However, she ditched those plans when Awkward Black Girl took off.
  5. She's a New York Times bestseller. In February 2015, Issa wrote her very own memoir, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Aside from gaining critical acclaim, much like the rest of her career, the book also became a New York Times bestseller.
  6. She was named one of Forbes's 30 Under 30. As if Issa wasn't already accomplished enough, in 2012, she was included in Forbes's "30 Under 30" list in the entertainment section.
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
Join the conversation
Issa RaeCelebrity FactsInsecure
Celebrity Facts
9 Chilling Facts About Infamous Cult Leader Charles Manson
by Ryan Roschke
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Who Is Asia Argento?
Harvey Weinstein
Fast Facts About Asia Argento, the Actress Accusing Harvey Weinstein of Rape
by Monica Sisavat
Is Mindy Kaling's First Child a Boy or a Girl?
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Confirms She Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl!
by Terry Carter
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds