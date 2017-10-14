6 Things You Need to Know About Insecure Star Issa Rae

Issa Rae has gained a huge following due to her role on the HBO series Insecure, and it's not hard to tell why. Aside from being an extremely talented actress, she's also just an incredibly inspiring human being. The 32-year-old isn't afraid to speak up on important issues like sexism and the need for more diversity on television. As you patiently wait for the return of her hit show, get to know her even better with these key facts.

She was named after her grandmothers. Bet you didn't know that Issa goes by a stage name. Her full birth name is Jo-Issa "Issa" Rae Diop. Her first name, Jo-Issa, is after her grandmothers Joyce and Isseu, while her middle name, Rae, is after an aunt, who was also an artist. She went to Stanford University. In 2007, the actress graduated with a degree in African and African-American studies at the private university. It's also where she met actress Tracy Oliver, who later helped her produce Awkward Black Girl. She got her big break on YouTube. Speaking of Awkward Black Girl, the YouTube web series played a crucial role in Issa's big break as an actress. After the series went viral, the second season premiered on Pharrell Williams's YouTube channel, iamOTHER. In 2013, it even won a Shorty Award, which recognizes content on social media platforms, for best web show. She almost went to law school instead of pursuing acting. Shortly after graduating college, Issa seriously contemplated going to business or law school. However, she ditched those plans when Awkward Black Girl took off. She's a New York Times bestseller. In February 2015, Issa wrote her very own memoir, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Aside from gaining critical acclaim, much like the rest of her career, the book also became a New York Times bestseller. She was named one of Forbes's 30 Under 30. As if Issa wasn't already accomplished enough, in 2012, she was included in Forbes's "30 Under 30" list in the entertainment section.