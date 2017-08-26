These Photos of Jason Momoa Prove Just How Large and Sexy He Really Is

When Jason Momoa stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, he drank a few beers and threw some axes at a wall, as you do. But before he made his way inside, the Aquaman actor took some time to mingle with a few fans. Jason, dressed in black pants and a yellow t-shirt, showed off his signature long hair and arm tattoo as he took selfies and signed autographs. But while we're always mesmerized every time he steps out in public, this outing hilariously reminded us that he is a very huge man. In addition to towering over a group of security men, Jason also had to bend down to talk to a lot of his fans. After looking at these pictures we guarantee one of two things will happen: you will either leave work early today for a "personal" afternoon, or you will daydream about his large arms wrapping tightly around you. Now excuse us while we go email our boss . . .