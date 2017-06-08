Pictures of Jason Momoa Looking Huge
24 Times Jason Momoa Made Other People Look Like Tiny Little Ants
We don't know about you, but we sometimes repeat the three things we always know to be true just to give our lives some consistency: Jason Momoa is sexy; Jason Momoa is adorable; Jason Momoa is f*cking huge. Not only is the actor, who has been married to wife Lisa Bonet since 2007, extremely tall (6'4"), but he also has huge muscles. Whether he's out on a red carpet or goofing around with his pals on Instagram, he's always at least a full head above everyone else. Don't believe us? Keep reading to see all the times he turned other people into pocket puppies.