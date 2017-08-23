 Skip Nav
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
The Royals
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
Kelly Ripa
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jason Momoa Gets a New Motorcycle and Immediately Spray-Paints It Black, Because of Course

It's no secret that actor, family man, and muscular epitome of human physiological excellence Jason Momoa is a fan of motorcycles. His 2014 film Road to Paloma features Jason's very own bike, a Harley-Davidson Panhead lovingly nicknamed "Mabel" after his adorable grandma, and he is open about his desire to expand his collection. So imagine his surprise when the motorcycle manufacturer sent one of Jason's closest longtime friends all the way to the Australian Aquaman set to surprise him with a brand-new motorcycle!

Jason's freak-out when he realized his friend was halfway across the world to see him was lovable enough, but once he saw the new Harley, he totally lost it. Luckily for us all, the entire experience was documented on Instagram — including the moment when Jason decided his Harley was too shiny and proceeded to spray-paint the custom bike matte black. Gotta love a man with style, right? Watch the actor's incredible reaction to the surprise and check out pictures from the entire experience ahead.

Related
Jason Momoa Is a Proud "Aqua Papa" on Set With His Tattooed Kids

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsHarley DavidsonStars On The SetJason Momoa
Join The Conversation
Jason Momoa
10 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy
by Brittney Stephens
Jason Momoa Instagram About Game of Thrones Season 7 Battle
Jason Momoa
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Is Sooo Proud of His Khaleesi on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
It Horror Movie Remake Set Pictures
Stars on the Set
Feast Your Eyes on These Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the It Remake
by Ryan Roschke
Jason Momoa as Aquaman Pictures
Jason Momoa
These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He's the Perfect Casting Choice
by Brinton Parker
Jason Momoa on Aquaman Set With His Kids 2017
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Is a Proud "Aqua Papa" on Set With His Tattooed Kids
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds