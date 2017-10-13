Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki GIFs
23 GIFs of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki That Will Make You Supernaturally Happy
Bromances in Hollywood are a beautiful thing. While some are more unexpected (hello, Ryan Gosling and Jon Hamm), others have remained constant throughout the ever-changing tide of show business. If you didn't already guess, we're talking about Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. It all began way back in the year 2005 when their show, Supernatural, first premiered. And in the almost 12 years since then, the two have managed to build a bond (and fan base) most people can only wish for. Whether they're goofing off on set or just hanging out in real life, they always manage to have a good time. Now, if Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds can keep their bromance up for as many years as Jensen and Jared have, we'd be all set.
