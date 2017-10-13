 Skip Nav
Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Speech About Princess Diana Will Remind You Why the World Loved Her So Much
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
23 GIFs of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki That Will Make You Supernaturally Happy

Bromances in Hollywood are a beautiful thing. While some are more unexpected (hello, Ryan Gosling and Jon Hamm), others have remained constant throughout the ever-changing tide of show business. If you didn't already guess, we're talking about Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. It all began way back in the year 2005 when their show, Supernatural, first premiered. And in the almost 12 years since then, the two have managed to build a bond (and fan base) most people can only wish for. Whether they're goofing off on set or just hanging out in real life, they always manage to have a good time. Now, if Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds can keep their bromance up for as many years as Jensen and Jared have, we'd be all set.

When Jensen Couldn't Be Serious on Set
When Jared Adorably Crashed Jensen's Interview
When This Magical Sentence Was Uttered
When They Made Their Press Junket a Little More Fun
When Jared Tried to Brush His Little Buddy Off His Shoulder
When They Tried to Beat Technology (and Won)
When Jared Made Sure His Man Was Being Treated Right on Set
When Jared Made Kristen Bell Laugh With His Bad Dance Moves
When They Both Looked . . . Like This
When They Cracked Up With Such Genuine Happy Laughter
When Jared Tried to Look Out For His Friend
When Jared Had the Same Logic We Have When Eating a Bag of Candy (It's Basically 10 Calories If You Don't Finish It)
When Jensen Lovingly Insulted His Partner in Crime
When Jared Couldn't Stop Dancing (Again)
When They Made These Lovely Faces
When Things Got Slightly Intimate For a Second
When Jensen Knew He Could Probably Still Take Jared
When Jensen Looked at Jared the Way We Look at Carbs
When They Proved They Always Have So Much Fun Together
When Jared Showed Off His Sass (and Jensen Loved It)
When Jared Tried to Kiss His Main Man
When They Were Just Casually Hanging Out and Being Beautiful
When They Brought Their Kids on Stage and You Completely Melted
