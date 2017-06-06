 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 33 Best Moments From Jensen and Jared's Supernatural Bromance
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
The Royals
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 34  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 33 Best Moments From Jensen and Jared's Supernatural Bromance

We've gotten so used to seeing Jensen Ackles's epic facial expressions and Jared Padalecki's swoon-worthy stares on Supernatural, sometimes it's easy to forget they have a whole separate life off screen. We've taken plenty of time to look at pictures of Jensen through the years and all of Jared's adorable family photos. Even so, as we dug up even more facts about Jensen, we realized the two are actually very close. Keep reading for a handful of their most adorable buddy moments.

Related
23 GIFs of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki That Will Make You Supernaturally Happy

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsJensen AcklesEvergreenJared PadaleckiSupernatural
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Get the Look
11 Sneakers That Will Turn You Into a Complete Sneakerhead in 2017
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Selena Gomez Navy Wrap Dress
Selena Gomez
by Victoria Messina
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
CFDA Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds