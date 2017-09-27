Jimmy Fallon Playing an Emotional This Is Us Cameraman Will Ironically Make You Cry From Laughing

NBC's emotional drama This Is Us finally returned on Tuesday night, and surprise, surprise, it brought the waterworks. In addition to revealing a huge clue about Jack Pearson's heartbreaking death, we were also treated to more cute moments with the Big Three. And if the first episode of season two is any indication of what's to come, we are going to be crying out eyes out for the foreseeable future. Jimmy Fallon hilariously captured what it's like to be a fan of the show, but he decided to tackle it from the perspective of a cameraman. As he films scenes, the actors have to keep stopping because they're distracted by his loud cries. Watch the whole video about if you want to LOL.