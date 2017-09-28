 Skip Nav
This Is Us
12 TV Shows That Can Fill That This Is Us-Shaped Hole in Your Heart
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Music
30 Country Songs For the Father-Daughter Dance of Your Dreams

Reactions to Jack's Death on This Is Us Season 2 Premiere

10 People Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For That Shocking This Is Us Twist

Warning: spoilers for the This Is Us season two premiere ahead.

We knew the This Is Us season two premiere would make us shed a few tears — I mean, when does the show not? — but we were NOT prepared for the revelation that Jack dies in a house fire. Not only is it the most shocking twist on the series yet, but Mandy Moore's performance in that final scene is absolutely heartbreaking. If you found yourself bawling your eyes out and reaching for the tissues, you definitely weren't alone. Here are a few other people who were emotionally scarred by This Is Us's season two premiere.










