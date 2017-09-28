10 People Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For That Shocking This Is Us Twist

Warning: spoilers for the This Is Us season two premiere ahead.

We knew the This Is Us season two premiere would make us shed a few tears — I mean, when does the show not? — but we were NOT prepared for the revelation that Jack dies in a house fire. Not only is it the most shocking twist on the series yet, but Mandy Moore's performance in that final scene is absolutely heartbreaking. If you found yourself bawling your eyes out and reaching for the tissues, you definitely weren't alone. Here are a few other people who were emotionally scarred by This Is Us's season two premiere.

You know what? I don't think I'm going to be able to handle this season... 😢#ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/nzJ82pDNE9 — Chasity 👩🏾‍💻 (@chasityscooper) September 27, 2017





Are we really about do an entire season of this @NBCThisisUs because I am unprepared. MY WORD. #ThisIsUs — Kelvin Rutledge (@MrAbsoluteZero) September 27, 2017





I FINALLY KNOW HOW JACK DIED AND I AM NOT OKAY I REPEAT I AM NOT OKAY #ThisIsUs — claire 🌻 (@ohaiclaireee) September 27, 2017





JACK DID NOTHING WRONG, DO YOU HEAR ME, HE DID NOTHING WRONG! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/2VoM4oe7QA — PROFESSIONAL FANGIRL (@fyeahtv) September 27, 2017





I almost made it an entire episode without crying. Jack's addiction story may be the biggest gut-punch yet. #ThisIsUs — Catherine McParland (@Cat_McParland) September 27, 2017





Stellar job by @MiloVentimiglia + @TheMandyMoore in final 5 mins of #ThisIsUs premiere. Heart broke when Jack confessed to his alcoholism. Heart shattered when Rebecca broke down after Jack's death. Unreal performances. Kudos. — Philiana (@insidethetube) September 27, 2017





Did Jack set the house on fire? Was it an accident? I need answers! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/CBDhP8plvB — Meg McGuriman (@MegMcGuriman) September 27, 2017





I demand that every "This Is Us" this season end with Jack narrowly escaping death--falling piano, out-of-control ACME Fireworks truck, &c — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 26, 2017





"In a few months everything will be fine."



Cut to a few months when everything is most certainly not fine #ThisIsUs — Mattie Rowan (@theyseemeRowan) September 27, 2017



