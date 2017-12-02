15 Photos From the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball That Will Make You Feel All Cozy Inside

Some of our favorite celebrities kicked the holiday season into full gear at this years iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in LA last night. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were in attendance and surprised fans with a performance of "End Game, a song from her latest album, reputation. The annual star-studded event also featured performances by Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Kesha, Liam Payne, Macklemore, and Halsey, to name a few. Scroll through to see the fun moments we've rounded up from the ball that will make you feel all cozy inside.