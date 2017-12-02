 Skip Nav
15 Photos From the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball That Will Make You Feel All Cozy Inside

Some of our favorite celebrities kicked the holiday season into full gear at this years iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in LA last night. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were in attendance and surprised fans with a performance of "End Game, a song from her latest album, reputation. The annual star-studded event also featured performances by Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Kesha, Liam Payne, Macklemore, and Halsey, to name a few. Scroll through to see the fun moments we've rounded up from the ball that will make you feel all cozy inside.

Pictured: Kesha
Pictures: Demi Lovato
Pictured: Sofia Carson and Bebe Rexha
Pictured: Sam Smith
Pictured: Chrissy Metz
Pictures: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift
Pictured: The Chainsmokers
Pictured: Logic
Pictured: Liam Payne
Pictured: Taylor Swift
Picture: Jada Pinkett-Smith
Pictured: Sarah Michelle Gellar
Pictured: Halsey
Pictured: Kesha and Macklemore
Picture: Ed Sheeran
