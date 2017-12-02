 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Are Too Adorable as They Reunite on Stage For the Jingle Ball
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Sing "End Game" at Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Are Too Adorable as They Reunite on Stage For the Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift closed out the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in LA with a little help from one of her famous friends on Friday night. During her set, which included both new and old hits, the singer performed "End Game" from her latest album, Reputation, alongside Ed Sheeran.

Not only was it Swift's first live performance of the track, but it also marked one of the first times the friends have shared the stage since 2013, when Sheeran opened for Swift during her Red tour. Needless to say, we couldn't help but get a little emotional as they showed off their adorable bond and shared a hug on stage. Talk about friendship goals!

Ed SheeranTaylor SwiftMusic
