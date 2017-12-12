 Skip Nav
Joel Madden's Anniversary Message For Nicole Richie Could Melt Even the Coldest of Hearts
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie marked seven years of marriage on Dec. 11, and the Good Charlotte rocker made sure to let the entire world know how madly in love he still is with his wife. Along with a sweet Instagram photo of the pair, Joel penned a loving note to Nicole, writing, "I just wanna keep getting more married every year ❤️." Nicole and Joel famously tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in 2010. They have two kids together, 9-year-old daughter Harlow and 8-year-old son Sparrow.

