 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Video of Justin Bieber Pirouetting to an Ed Sheeran Song Is, Well, "Perfect"
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara

Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's Perfect

This Video of Justin Bieber Pirouetting to an Ed Sheeran Song Is, Well, "Perfect"

I'm gonna get this dancing thing down

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Ed Sheeran's songs seem to be the surprising go-to for dancers and choreographers this year. Earlier in the year, we were blessed with a succession of amazing dances to "Shape of You." Now, his number-one hit "Perfect," which he recently re-released with Beyoncé, is getting the same treatment thanks to a very familiar face: Justin Bieber.

"I'm gonna get this dancing thing down", Justin captioned a video that shows him twirling across the dance floor to the emotional track. In another video, he's seen doing a roll to the song. Maybe the next time he breaks it down, girlfriend Selena Gomez can join in?

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Here's hoping we'll get to see the whole performance at some point. In the meantime, here's a bonus video of a shirtless Justin decorating his Christmas tree. As you do.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsEd SheeranJustin BieberViral Videos
Ed Sheeran
18 "Perfect" Gifts For Ed Sheeran Fans
by Johnni Macke
YouTube Top 10 Viral Trending Videos of 2017
Viral Videos
The Top 10 YouTube Videos of 2017
by Chelsea Hassler
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Back Together 2017
Celebrity Couples
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Back Together — but Is It a Good Idea?
by Brittney Stephens
Ed Sheeran Performs "Perfect" on The Ellen Show 2017
Music
Everything About Ed Sheeran's Performance on Ellen Is, Well, "Perfect"
by Terry Carter
What Do Justin Bieber's Tattoos Mean?
justin Bieber
A Guide to Justin Bieber's Tattoos So You Can Stop Wondering, "What Do They Mean?"
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds