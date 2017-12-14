This Video of Justin Bieber Pirouetting to an Ed Sheeran Song Is, Well, "Perfect"

Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's Perfect
Ed Sheeran's songs seem to be the surprising go-to for dancers and choreographers this year. Earlier in the year, we were blessed with a succession of amazing dances to "Shape of You." Now, his number-one hit "Perfect," which he recently re-released with Beyoncé, is getting the same treatment thanks to a very familiar face: Justin Bieber.
"I'm gonna get this dancing thing down", Justin captioned a video that shows him twirling across the dance floor to the emotional track. In another video, he's seen doing a roll to the song. Maybe the next time he breaks it down, girlfriend Selena Gomez can join in?
Here's hoping we'll get to see the whole performance at some point. In the meantime, here's a bonus video of a shirtless Justin decorating his Christmas tree. As you do.