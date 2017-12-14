This Video of Justin Bieber Pirouetting to an Ed Sheeran Song Is, Well, "Perfect"

I'm gonna get this dancing thing down A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Ed Sheeran's songs seem to be the surprising go-to for dancers and choreographers this year. Earlier in the year, we were blessed with a succession of amazing dances to "Shape of You." Now, his number-one hit "Perfect," which he recently re-released with Beyoncé, is getting the same treatment thanks to a very familiar face: Justin Bieber.

"I'm gonna get this dancing thing down", Justin captioned a video that shows him twirling across the dance floor to the emotional track. In another video, he's seen doing a roll to the song. Maybe the next time he breaks it down, girlfriend Selena Gomez can join in?

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

Here's hoping we'll get to see the whole performance at some point. In the meantime, here's a bonus video of a shirtless Justin decorating his Christmas tree. As you do.