Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
Look Back on the Sweetest Moments From Justin and Selena's On-Again, Off-Again Romance

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first stepped out publicly as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty back in 2011, and since then, their relationship has taken more than its fair share of twists and turns. After years of on-again, off-again shenanigans, the two have decided to give things yet another try; in November 2017, it was revealed that Selena and Justin are indeed a couple again, leading to some conflicting feelings from fans of both singers.

Regardless of public opinion, these two clearly have a chemistry that keeps them from being apart for too long. In this case, it seems likely that Selena's recent health scare — she underwent a kidney transplant over the Summer — was the impetus for her reconnection with Justin. As we wait to see what's in store for them going forward, let's look back at their cutest moments so far.

Selena and Justin kissed in Malibu during a 2011 beach walk.
They snuggled up during a walk in April 2012.
Selena and Justin got close backstage at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards.
They rode bikes together in LA after rekindling their romance in November 2017.
Justin and Selena had an IHOP date in November 2011.
Justin and Selena got glamorous for Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty in February 2011 — their first public appearance as a couple.
Justin planted a kiss on Selena on the red carpet at the AMAs in 2011.
They shared a kiss during a friend's beach wedding in Mexico in 2011.
Things got playful for the couple during a May 2011 beach day in Hawaii.
Selena and Justin sat together during the Billboard Music Awards in May 2011.
They packed on the PDA during a Hawaiian vacation in May 2011.
Justin and Selena had a seaside smooch in Hawaii in May 2011.
Justin snapped pictures of Selena while vacationing in Mexico in December 2011.
Justin took Selena on a helicopter ride in Brazil in October 2011.
They smiled on stage during the MuchMusic Awards in Toronto in June 2011.
Justin cuddled with Selena on the beach in Malibu in September 2011.
Selena and Justin shared the stage during the 2010 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve event in Las Vegas.
They steamed up the beach during their May 2011 trip to Hawaii.
They sat front row together for the 2011 ESPYs.
Justin and Selena packed on the PDA for the Kiss Cam while at an LA Lakers game in April 2012.
They kept close in the audience at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.
Justin gave Selena a life on the set of his "Boyfriend" music video in April 2012.
Justin gave Selena a sweet kiss backstage at the MTV VMAs in August 2011.
They posed together on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV VMAs.
Justin BieberSelena GomezCelebrity Couples
justin Bieber
