There It Is! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Share a Sweet Kiss at His Hockey Game

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were seen sharing a kiss during Justin's hockey game in LA. Selena was once again on hand to cheer Justin on as he hit the ice, only this time she brought some company: her adorable puppy, Charlie. Selena got Charlie back when she was dating The Weeknd and was spotted chasing him around during Justin's game. According to People, Justin and Selena have reportedly both "agreed to stay more low-key" with their relationship this time around because "it just got too crazy last week with all the attention" and Justin isn't into the "chaos."



Selena and Justin have yet to confirm that they're officially back together, but judging from all of their recent outings, it's pretty clear that it wasn't too late for Justin to say sorry. Perhaps Justin will accompany Selena to the American Music Awards on Sunday?