 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Selena and Justin Take a Walk Down Memory Lane and Visit One of Their Old Date Spots
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Bethany Hamilton
Bethany Hamilton Is Teaching Her 2-Year-Old Son How to Surf, and the Photos Are Too Sweet
Ansel Elgort
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at Lake Balboa November 2017

Selena and Justin Take a Walk Down Memory Lane and Visit One of Their Old Date Spots

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have decided to take a step back from the public eye, but that certainly isn't stopping them from spending time together. On Monday, a fan spotted the couple enjoying a casual stroll through Lake Balboa in LA. Yep, the same place where Justin and Selena had a sweet ice cream date back in 2012. According to the fan, Justin and Selena were "freaking adorable together," and even though Justin reportedly isn't a fan of the "chaos" that ensued after he and Selena rekindled their romance, he didn't seem to mind the fan snapping a photo. Selena is set to perform at this Sunday's American Music Awards — can you imagine if they show up together?

Related
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Back Together — but Is It a Good Idea?

Image Source: FameFlynet / BACKGRID

Join the conversation
Justin BieberSelena GomezCelebrity Couples
Ansel Elgort
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
by Brittney Stephens
Nick Jonas Quotes About Joe and Sophie Turner's Engagement
Celebrity Engagements
Nick Jonas Gushes Over Joe's Engagement to Sophie Turner: He Found the "Love of His Life"
by Monica Sisavat
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Back Together 2017
Celebrity Couples
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Back Together — but Is It a Good Idea?
by Brittney Stephens
Selena Gomez's Friends Don't Like Justin Bieber
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez's Close Friends "Want Her to Be Cautious" With Justin Bieber Romance
by Brittney Stephens
Selena Gomez American Music Awards Outfits
Selena Gomez
A Sexy Look Back at All the Looks Selena Gomez Has Ever Worn to the American Music Awards
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds