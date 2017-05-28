How Justin Timberlake and Eminem Are Using Their Star Power to Help Manchester Victims

Justin Timberlake and Eminem are paying it forward. Following the horrific terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester last week, several celebrities have stepped up to spread hope and raise money for the victims and their families. Two of the stars in question are Eminem and Justin. Both musicians shared links on their Twitter pages to a fund set up by the British Red Cross, asking their followers to join them in donating money to help.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

Fast forward to a couple days later, and Justin and Eminem have already raised about $2.3 million. While neither star's donation has been publicly disclosed, you can donate through the Just Giving page.