 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Simple Reason Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring
The Royals
The Gutsy Way Princess Diana Used the Press to Her Advantage
ashley graham
All the Times Ashley Graham Slipped Into a Bikini and Looked Out of This World
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
34 Kate Middleton Mom Moments That Will Melt Your Heart

Kate Middleton became a mother of two in May 2015, when she gave birth to daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. The baby girl joined big brother George, who celebrates his third birthday in July. Since his arrival in 2013, Kate and George have shared plenty of sweet moments, but now that there's another little one to love, we're looking at her cutest mom moments with both babes. Read through to see Kate's best snaps with George and Charlotte, and then take a look at both royal baby's debut's side by side!

Related
How Will and Kate Are Keeping Royal Parenting Traditions Alive

When She Kept Charlotte Close While Arriving in Poland in 2017
When She and Charlotte Watched the Air Show During Trooping the Colour in 2017
When She Wrangled George and Charlotte During Pippa Middleton's Wedding in 2017
When She Gave Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding in 2017
When She Let Charlotte Have a Sniff of Flowers at the End of Their Canadian Tour in 2016
When She Amused George by Playing With a Balloon During Their Canada Tour in September 2016
When She Held on to Charlotte and Spoke to George After Landing in Canada in September 2016
When She Carried Charlotte into Church on Christmas Day in 2016
When She Cuddled Up to George and Charlotte in Their Family Portrait in December 2015
When She Giggled While Charlotte Played With an Instrument in Canada in September 2016
When She Watched the Air Show With George and Charlotte in April 2016
When She Rolled Around in the Grass With George in June 2015
When She Beamed at George on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 2015
When She Playfully Helped Charlotte Take Her Sweater Off in Canada in September 2016
When She Smooched George During an Australian Playdate in April 2014
When She and George Shared a Laugh During Their Australia Tour in April 2014
When She and George Sat in a Helicopter Together in July 2016
When She Carried Her Daughter to Her July 2015 Christening
When She Showed George the Ropes at a June 2014 Polo Match
When She Had a Huge Grin After the Birth of Charlotte in May 2015
When She Proudly Attended George's October 2013 Christening
When She Got Down on George's Level During an April 2014 New Zealand Playdate
When She Showed George Off During His First Royal Tour in 2014
When She Glowed Introducing Charlotte to the World in May 2015
When She Was Picture-Perfect Strolling With Her New Family of Four in July 2015
When She Played Tag With George in June 2015
When She Held On to Wiggly George After a Long Flight in April 2014
When She Smiled at Her Brand-New Son After His Birth in July 2013
When She Got a Big Hug From George in April 2014
When She Got Candid With Charlotte at Her July 2015 Christening
When She Looked Lovingly at Her Hours-Old Daughter in May 2015
3
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Princess CharlottePrince GeorgeThe RoyalsCelebrity KidsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
by Alessandra Foresto
George and Charlotte Looking Out of Plane Windows Pictures
The Royals
Afraid of Flying? Let George and Charlotte Peeking Out of Their Plane Window Calm You
by Caitlin Hacker
The Best Jewelry Prince William Has Given Kate Middleton
The Royals
The Lavish Gifts Kate Middleton Has Received From Prince William
by Marcia Moody
How Old Is Princess Charlotte?
Princess Charlotte
6 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Princess Charlotte's Birth
by Monica Sisavat
Like Father, Like Son: All the Ways Prince William and Prince George Are Two Peas in a Pod
The Royals
Like Father, Like Son: All the Ways Prince William and Prince George Are Two Peas in a Pod
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds