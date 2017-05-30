9 Surprising Gifts Kate Middleton and Prince William Received on Their Wedding Day

It's been six years since Kate Middleton and Prince William wed in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Between the pair's tear-jerking wedding vows and Kate's stunning Alexander McQueen gown, there were so many beautiful moments. One thing we didn't see, though, was the couple opening presents. From a tandem bike to a furry friend, read on to find out what gifts Will and Kate received on their big day.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson