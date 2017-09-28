 Skip Nav
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

Kelly Ripa does not hold back when it comes to Halloween. In addition to nailing her pop culture outfits, the TV host often sports more than one costume on Live With Kelly, making for twice the fun. In 2011, Kelly brought on the laughs when she and Nick Lachey dressed up as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries on air, and two years later, she and her former cohost, Michael Strahan, recreated that now-infamous Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke VMAs moment. In 2016, the TV host completely outdid herself by sporting not one, but eight amazing costumes.

2016 — Lin-Manuel Miranda From Broadway's Hamilton
2016 — A Pokemon Trainer
2014 — Zombie From The Walking Dead
2011 — Kim Kardashian
2015 — Katy Perry
2014 — Daenerys Targaryen From Game of Thrones
2013 — Miley Cyrus
2015 — Princess Leia
2013 — Gemma Teller Morrow From Sons of Anarchy
2013 — Astronaut
2011 — Honey Boo Boo
2016 — Harley Quinn From Suicide Squad
