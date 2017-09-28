Kelly Ripa's Halloween Costumes
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Kelly Ripa does not hold back when it comes to Halloween. In addition to nailing her pop culture outfits, the TV host often sports more than one costume on Live With Kelly, making for twice the fun. In 2011, Kelly brought on the laughs when she and Nick Lachey dressed up as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries on air, and two years later, she and her former cohost, Michael Strahan, recreated that now-infamous Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke VMAs moment. In 2016, the TV host completely outdid herself by sporting not one, but eight amazing costumes.
0previous images
-14more images