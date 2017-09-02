 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
21 Colorful, Courageous Ways to Dress as Kesha For Halloween
These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Halloween Costumes

Celebrities love to dress up for Halloween, and Kim Kardashian is one of the few that usually go all out! Her many, often revealing Halloween looks through the years show that she's mastered the art of a sexy costume with outfits inspired by movies, animals, and even fictional characters. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what she does this year.

Jasmine
Wonder Woman
Flapper Girl
Cheetah
Mermaid
Catwoman
Little Red Riding Hood
Pirate
Queen of Hearts
Poison Ivy
Kim and Kanye Reportedly Think Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do" Is "Pathetic"
Kim Kardashian's Most Outrageous Mom Moments
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Family Halloween Costumes
Peter and Mariska's Family Halloween Costumes Are as Sweet as a Candy Apple
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Halloween Costumes
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Really Know How to Do Halloween Right
Taylor Swift Costumes
