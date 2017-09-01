60 Supersexy Celebrity Halloween Costumes

 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jared Leto
25 Times Jared Leto Lost His Shirt and You Lost Your Damn Mind
Beyoncé Knowles
These Sexy Pictures of Beyoncé Will Keep You Up All Night
When it comes to sexy Halloween costumes, there are plenty of options. The spooky holiday always brings out plenty of celebrities in crazy getups, and while some take the opportunity to go wild with their looks, others jump at the chance to show some skin. Case in point: the supersexy outfits from the stars that we've rounded up here.

Paris Hilton debuted her sexy Playboy Bunny getup in 2014.
Rita Ora dressed up as a Barbie doll in 2015.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got sexy to celebrate in LA in 2012.
Miley Cyrus attended a party in 2013 wearing her own version of Lil' Kim's infamous purple jumpsuit from the 1999 VMAs, complete with a sequined nipple pastie.
Mariah Carey was a real-life mermaid for a Halloween party at The Collection in London during the Fall of 2003.
Carmen Electra channeled her old Baywatch character in 2013.
Just two months after Miley Cyrus's memorable 2013 VMAs performance, Paris Hilton paid homage to the singer when she wore a similar bear suit to attend a party.
Blake Lively dressed as a sexy pilot for a 2009 party.
Haylie and Hilary Duff made their costumes sexy for a 2005 bash.
Christina Aguilera made an arresting sight as she left a Halloween party dressed as a cop in 2010.
Emma Roberts donned her aunt Julia's Pretty Woman outfit in 2012.
Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou coordinated their costumes as a sexy nurse and doctor, respectively, at a 2009 bash.
Leighton Meester wore a sheer dress to a masked ball thrown by Roberto Cavalli in 2007 in NYC.
Heidi Klum bared her claws at her 2007 Halloween bash in LA.
Rihanna made a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume look insanely good when she wore a low-cut corset in 2014.
Playmate Bridget Marquardt showed skin as a bride in 2010.
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio wore a blond wig and a sexy lace mask at a 2010 Halloween shindig in NYC.
Doutzen Kroes got catty in a latex jumpsuit for a party in 2011.
Brooke Burke wore a skintight catsuit at an LA celebration in 2012.
In 2013, Christina Milian wore a camo bodysuit.
Fergie showed major skin when she transformed into Elvira to attend Kate Hudson's Halloween bash in 2013.
Suki Waterhouse showed some skin in 2014 when she wore a cutout dress to the Unicef Halloween Ball.
Kendra Wilkinson was a hot mobster in 2010.
LaLa Anthony went as a sexy sailor in 2010.
Kelly Osbourne joked that she had to wear three bras when dressing up as actress Christina Hendricks in 2013.
Kirsten Dunst was a stone-cold fox for Maroon 5's Halloween party in 2011.
Christina Aguilera dressed up as a sexy nurse to then-husband Jordan Bratman's doctor getup in 2005.
Maria Menounos showed off her assets in a skintight army suit while making her way into a Halloween party in 2014.
In 2005, Lindsay Lohan chose a skimpy firefighter's uniform for her costume.
Alyssa Milano went short for a 2006 fete in LA.
Petra Nemcova channeled Cleopatra and showed some skin in 2007 in NYC.
30
jaan_black jaan_black 5 years
Heidi is always creative
