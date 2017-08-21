Kit Harington Attempts to Combat All Your Game of Thrones Sadness With an Adorable Joke

Jon Snow may break your heart every week on Game of Thrones (can he just not go beyond the Wall for a sec?), but Kit Harington is here to comfort you. And since you definitely can't let your little kids watch the hit HBO show, this might be the only way they can get in on the GOT action. Kit recently accepted Sesame Workshop's #ShareTheLaughter Challenge, a social media campaign inspired to spread kindness to children across the country by having stars tell their favorite jokes in short videos. Looking at the camera with his signature, barely there smirk, Kit tells an adorable and cheesy joke that will make you smile from ear to ear. Not only does he clearly think he's funny (we do, too), but he also encourages people to continue the challenge to make little ones everywhere crack a smile. We have a feeling happiness would be no problem if everyone saw the video of Kit flapping his pretend dragon wings on set.