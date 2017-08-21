 Skip Nav
Celebrity PDA
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves When They're Together
Shirtless
Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio Serves Poolside Glamour With Kate Winslet in St.-Tropez
The Royals
Remember 10 Years Ago When Prince William and Kate Middleton Were "On a Break?"

Kit Harington Sesame Street Joke Video

Kit Harington Attempts to Combat All Your Game of Thrones Sadness With an Adorable Joke

Jon Snow may break your heart every week on Game of Thrones (can he just not go beyond the Wall for a sec?), but Kit Harington is here to comfort you. And since you definitely can't let your little kids watch the hit HBO show, this might be the only way they can get in on the GOT action. Kit recently accepted Sesame Workshop's #ShareTheLaughter Challenge, a social media campaign inspired to spread kindness to children across the country by having stars tell their favorite jokes in short videos. Looking at the camera with his signature, barely there smirk, Kit tells an adorable and cheesy joke that will make you smile from ear to ear. Not only does he clearly think he's funny (we do, too), but he also encourages people to continue the challenge to make little ones everywhere crack a smile. We have a feeling happiness would be no problem if everyone saw the video of Kit flapping his pretend dragon wings on set.

Join the conversation
Kit HaringtonGame Of ThronesHumor
Join The Conversation
Humor
12 Pieces of Advice From Graduating Seniors That Every Freshman Should Follow
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Will Jon Snow Die Again on Game of Thrones?
Kit Harington
Did Sansa and Arya's Game of Thrones Reunion Hint at Jon Snow's Eventual Death?
by Laura Marie Meyers
Emilia Clarke's Video of Kit Harington on Game of Thrones
Stars on the Set
by Brinton Parker
Funny First-Day-of-School Photos
Humor
13 First-Day-of-School Photos That Perfectly Capture the Way Kids Feel About School
by Alessia Santoro
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Pictures
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds