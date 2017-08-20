 Skip Nav
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Since Jon Snow and Daenerys's first meeting at Dragonstone (and even before that, TBH), people have either been shipping the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons or strongly opposing any potential sparks between the pair. Putting aside the fact that the sheer amount of incest involved in a romantic transaction between the two is enough to make most people scream "no" and run the other way, it's hard to imagine nary a viewer that didn't experience feelings when Jon reached out to hold Dany's hand following the death of Viserion in season seven's sixth episode, "Beyond the Wall."

Whether in support or serious denial, the internet collectively lost its mind over this sweet/gross moment that may potentially be foreshadowing some weird sh*t interesting future plotlines. See the reactions of viewers in both camps ahead and tell us — are you totally in favor this badass duo getting together, or did the way-too-long camera pan to their beautiful joined hands make you dry heave?

The Jon and Daenerys Moment Everyone Has Been Waiting For Finally Happened

