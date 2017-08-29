 Skip Nav
Emilia Clarke Can't Stop Laughing at Kit Harington Flapping His Pretend Dragon Wings

I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them. 🤦‍♀️ #youknownothingjonsnow #butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat 🕺 #everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere 💨

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

If you can make it through this behind-the-scenes video of Kit Harington on the Game of Thrones set without laughing, you deserve some sort of award! Emilia Clarke, who has nothing but good things to say about her onscreen love interest, posted a hilariously dorky snap of Kit playing around with his costume and (understandably) couldn't stop giggling.

In her usual fashion, Emilia added several joking hashtags, including "You know nothing Jon Snow" and "But you do know how to not get blown off a cliff in gale force winds so there's that." We already knew that the pair are adorable together, but now that we know how much fun they have off screen, we want to hang out with them even more. Until we get our invite, though, catch us playing this perfectly dweeby video on a loop.

Celebrity FriendshipsKit HaringtonCelebrity InstagramsEmilia ClarkeStars On The SetGame Of Thrones
