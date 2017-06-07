 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran's Bromance Began at a Urinal, If You Can Believe It
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
Jason Momoa
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy

Kit Harington Talks About How He Met Ed Sheeran

Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran's Bromance Began at a Urinal, If You Can Believe It

When Kit Harington sat down with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, he told a hilarious story about the first time he met Ed Sheeran. He explained that every once in a while, he's recognized by fans in strange situations — like, say, in the men's bathroom. "Sometimes a guy comes up next to you and sort of does a double take while you're taking a piss," he said. "And then he looks back forward, and then he looks at your dodger, and then he looks back at you and says, 'Are you Jon Snow?' That was Ed Sheeran." Kit added, "Now we're friends, which is great. He's a great guy." Now we're even more excited to see Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo!

Check out the video to see James Corden and Nicole Kidman's priceless reactions, then enjoy some hot pictures of Kit plus all the details you need to know about the Game of Thrones season seven.
Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenKit HaringtonEd SheeranGame Of Thrones
Join The Conversation
Kit Harington
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
by Kelsie Gibson
Eva Longoria on The Late Late Show James Corden May 2017
Latina Entertainment
Watch a Blindfolded Eva Longoria Touch a Giant Lizard — You Know You Want To
by Victoria Messina
Hepatitis A Found in Frozen Tuna June 2017
Food News
by Terry Carter
Harry Styles and James Corden Residency Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
This Is What It Looks Like When Harry Styles Says "I Love You" Over FaceTime
by Caitlin Hacker
Game of Thrones Season 7 Set Pictures
Stars on the Set
Warning: These Game of Thrones Set Pictures Show Some Huge Spoilers
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds