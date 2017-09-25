 Skip Nav
Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Tiny Baby Bump in Instagram Photo With BFF

News broke last week that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and in true Kardashian family fashion, the reality star wasted no time teasing fans on Instagram. After posting a photo of herself and her best friends wearing robes, Kylie, who hasn't commented on the news directly, shared another snap in which she flashed a glimpse of her baby bump. The 20-year-old wished her friend Jordyn Woods a happy birthday while posing with a giraffe and pulling up her shirt to reveal her stomach.

While you can't see too much of a bump, the little peak is still pretty adorable. And since Kylie, who also stepped out in Las Vegas with Travis on Saturday, loves to post revealing photos on social media, we have a feeling this is just the beginning.

